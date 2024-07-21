Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Primerica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 663,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 229,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,136,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,194,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after buying an additional 40,647 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.50.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI opened at $248.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $256.56.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.