Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,059 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 53,446 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,961,000 after purchasing an additional 536,492 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 197,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 106,709 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $2,424,063.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,730,064 shares in the company, valued at $373,513,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053,238 shares of company stock valued at $35,641,374. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of QDEL opened at $34.69 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.07.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. Equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

