Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 2,271 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $131.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

