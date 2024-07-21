Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 539 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 234,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 71,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $97.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.74.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

