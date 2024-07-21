Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 709 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,540,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,755,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $920,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,229,000.

NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $36.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

