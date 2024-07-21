Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $113.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.23. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $117.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.