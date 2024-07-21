Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTNX. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,465,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 387.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,377 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,295,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,764,000 after purchasing an additional 492,463 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 480,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Nutanix Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $48.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.21. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

