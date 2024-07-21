Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 788.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ITT by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ITT. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.14 and a 200-day moving average of $128.30. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.94 and a 12-month high of $144.03. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

