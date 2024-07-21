Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,649.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,660.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,615.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.08.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

