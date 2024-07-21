Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,834 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,629,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,502,000 after purchasing an additional 157,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at $308,701,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after purchasing an additional 352,609 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,906,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,431,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,600 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $67.27.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

