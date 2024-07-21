Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XEL. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.