Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,299 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $107.81 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.41. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

