Blair William & Co. IL Sells 135 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after buying an additional 138,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $516,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $516,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.06.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $322.16 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $344.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.99 and a 200-day moving average of $321.72. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

