Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,193 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.08% of EnerSys worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 103,350.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. BTIG Research lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

EnerSys Stock Performance

EnerSys stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $83.27 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

About EnerSys

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.