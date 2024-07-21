Blair William & Co. IL Sells 26,047 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,582 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,047 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $117,585,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,037,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,004 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,328,000 after acquiring an additional 194,948 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,214,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,349,000 after purchasing an additional 110,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $42,370,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,242,331.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

