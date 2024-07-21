Blair William & Co. IL Sells 397 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 12.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $114.49 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $195.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.57.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

