Blair William & Co. IL Sells 6,083 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Trading Down 0.3 %
SRE opened at $77.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.18.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.
Insider Activity at Sempra
In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Sempra Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
