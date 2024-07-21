Blair William & Co. IL Sells 6,621 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 549,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,277,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 193,951 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,541 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,624.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 113,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 106,726 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $218.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $182.97 and a one year high of $266.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.30.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

