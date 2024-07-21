Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,988 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $104,000.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller bought 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 1.9 %

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 101.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. Analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

