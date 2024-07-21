Blair William & Co. IL Sells 9,993 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,993 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK opened at $46.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

