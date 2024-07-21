Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 10,473 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Olaplex by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Olaplex by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,638,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 787,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Olaplex by 346.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $71,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 294,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.51.

Olaplex Price Performance

OLPX stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Stories

