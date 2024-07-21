Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,265 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $64,421,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 26,297.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,403 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11,813.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,289,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,504 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP raised its position in KeyCorp by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,598,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,720 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.2 %

KEY stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

