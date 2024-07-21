Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,325 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 21.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth about $606,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth about $903,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 4.6% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth about $8,836,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 4.37. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

