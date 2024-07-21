Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $217,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GO shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at $724,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,768.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

