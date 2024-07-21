Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Separately, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

5E Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

