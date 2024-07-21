Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 21,853 Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Zeno Equity Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 5.4% in the first quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,664,000 after acquiring an additional 780,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Waldencast by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 4,075,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,586,000 after purchasing an additional 144,841 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waldencast Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of WALD stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waldencast plc has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WALD. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Waldencast from $15.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Waldencast Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

