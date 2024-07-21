Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 40,243 Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMPX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 181,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

