Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 71,138 LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUXH. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LuxUrban Hotels news, Director Brian Ferdinand sold 3,820 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $72,503.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,379.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Brian Ferdinand sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $72,503.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,981 shares in the company, valued at $246,379.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elan Blutinger acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 721,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,464. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,699,999 shares of company stock worth $385,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LuxUrban Hotels Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of LUXH opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). LuxUrban Hotels had a negative return on equity of 303.00% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LuxUrban Hotels Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUXH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of LuxUrban Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

