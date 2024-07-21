Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 187 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HXL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 25.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hexcel news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tom Gentile purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $993,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $77.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

