Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,510 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,768 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $195.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.57.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

