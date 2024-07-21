Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $2.86.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.