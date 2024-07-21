Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $2.86.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.