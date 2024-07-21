Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,716 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at $130,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NU by 1,241.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 209,187 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NU by 529.1% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 160,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 134,603 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. acquired a new position in NU during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in NU by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,383,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,529,000 after buying an additional 255,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NU. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

