Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,890 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $114.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.31.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

