Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 75,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDN stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.34). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

