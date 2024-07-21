Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,162 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,243 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,441,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,623,000 after buying an additional 2,166,229 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 126.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 40,017 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 49,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.4 %

BBD stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.97. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.