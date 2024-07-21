Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 495.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 179.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NR. B. Riley lifted their price target on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Newpark Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

Shares of NR opened at $8.00 on Friday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $681.60 million, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $169.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.69 million. Research analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Newpark Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.