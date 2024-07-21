Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $137,000 Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 182.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 438,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 283,410 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Haleon by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,454,000 after buying an additional 8,423,475 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after acquiring an additional 175,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

