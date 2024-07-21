Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $153,000 Stock Position in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,788 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in i-80 Gold were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in i-80 Gold by 351.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 28,314 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in i-80 Gold by 265.7% during the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IAUX opened at $1.06 on Friday. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 115.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that i-80 Gold Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on i-80 Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on IAUX

i-80 Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.