Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 150,657 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 123,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $1,678,428.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,643,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,424,332.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $1,678,428.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,643,646 shares in the company, valued at $90,424,332.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 7,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $86,792.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,471,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,219,136.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,264 shares of company stock worth $1,932,544. 6.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 0.2 %

HLX opened at $12.59 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

