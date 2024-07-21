Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $171,000 Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,018,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nkarta by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,099,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 251,795 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $9,504,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at $2,293,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the first quarter valued at about $788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nkarta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Nkarta Stock Down 6.6 %

NKTX opened at $6.21 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nkarta

In related news, insider Alicia J. Hager sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $27,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

