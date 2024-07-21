Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.76.

Shares of ULCC opened at $3.61 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $808.50 million, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.21 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

