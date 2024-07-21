Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after buying an additional 597,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after buying an additional 53,746 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,959,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after buying an additional 40,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Repay by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after buying an additional 678,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Repay by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,701,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,069,000 after buying an additional 538,893 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Repay Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RPAY opened at $9.75 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.