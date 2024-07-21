Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $122,000 in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 664.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

TH opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $920.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.14.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

