Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $207,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of AAP opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

