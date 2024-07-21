Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $219,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,317,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,433,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,364 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 970,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 779,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,095,000 after purchasing an additional 137,861 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $127.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.07. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $133.65. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

