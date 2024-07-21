Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $58,000 in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ImmunityBio by 42.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after buying an additional 4,342,386 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,714,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ImmunityBio by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 92,991 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ImmunityBio by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 65,533 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $5.79 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

