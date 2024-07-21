Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $104.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $108.07.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.