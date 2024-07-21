Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $104.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $108.07.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.