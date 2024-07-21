Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,689 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

