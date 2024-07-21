Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 122.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Forward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 299,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 173,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDA stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.02.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.