Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Waters Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of WAT stock opened at $302.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.75 and a 200 day moving average of $320.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $367.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Waters
In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.20.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Waters
Waters Company Profile
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waters
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.