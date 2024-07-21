Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $302.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.75 and a 200 day moving average of $320.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $367.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.20.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

